Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is $83.40, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 31.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on December 08, 2023 was 887.79K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has increased by 1.58 when compared to last closing price of 73.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that TransMedics Group, Inc. revolutionizes organ transplants with its patented OCS technology, fueling significant growth and industry-leading position. Strategic aviation expansion and advanced OCS development creating competitive moat. TransMedics should be profitable in CY2024 followed by several years of high EPS growth.

TMDX’s Market Performance

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.62% rise in the past month, and a 28.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.05% for TMDX’s stock, with a 7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMDX Trading at 37.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.95. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 21.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from TOBIN JAMES R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $70.14 back on Nov 28. After this action, TOBIN JAMES R now owns 233,591 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $701,400 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $64.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 514,191 shares at $964,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.