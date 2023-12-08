Trading Update: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Stock Endures 1.97% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, ZWS stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 4.17% and a quarterly surge of 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for ZWS’s stock, with a 14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) is 47.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZWS is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) is $30.43, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for ZWS is 140.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On December 08, 2023, ZWS’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.92relation to previous closing price of 29.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Pauli – VP, IR Todd Adams – President, CEO & Chairman Mark Peterson – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Bryan Blair – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Krill – Deutsche Bank Michael Halloran – Robert W. Baird & Co. Nathan Jones – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Joseph Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZWS Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp saw 39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Troutman Michael, who sale 35,082 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, Troutman Michael now owns 32,008 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, valued at $1,043,861 using the latest closing price.

Wehr Craig, the Group Ex., President-Zurn of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, sale 55,133 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Wehr Craig is holding 81,905 shares at $1,548,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp stands at +4.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 6.25, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.