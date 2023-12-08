Trading Update: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) Stock Endures 11.74% Monthly Volatility

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has gone up by 11.91% for the week, with a 23.02% rise in the past month and a 18.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.74% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.19% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) by analysts is $8.00, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for GSIT is 17.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of GSIT was 130.87K shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.57 in relation to its previous close of 2.43. However, the company has experienced a 11.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-27 that GSI Technology Inc. shares GSIT, -5.81% fell 3.7% Friday after the memory specialist reported a fiscal second-quarter net loss of $4.06 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $3.23 million, or 13 cents a share, in the prior year’s quarter. The company has reported a net loss for more than a dozen straight quarters.

GSIT Trading at 27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares surge +40.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 79.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 927,439 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $37,811 using the latest closing price.

Yau Robert, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director of GSI Technology Inc, sale 15,263 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Yau Robert is holding 939,939 shares at $49,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -34.48, with -29.38 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.