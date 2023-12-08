TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 5.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Deborah Ginsberg – General Counsel, Vice President and Secretary Doug Bouquard – Chief Executive Officer Robert Foley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Laws – Raymond James Sarah Barcomb – BTIG Rick Shane – JPMorgan Arren Cyganovich – Citi Operator Good morning, and welcome to the TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) is $6.75, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for TRTX is 61.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on December 08, 2023 was 421.89K shares.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX’s stock has seen a 0.51% increase for the week, with a 6.83% rise in the past month and a -21.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for TRTX’s stock, with a -13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRTX Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw -12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 314.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.89. Total debt to assets is 75.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.