Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TLRY stock has gone down by -0.53%, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly plunge of -42.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Tilray Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.97% for TLRY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TLRY is $2.81, which is $0.92 above the current price. The public float for TLRY is 720.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on December 08, 2023 was 18.73M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has increased by 1.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Tilray could one day be a gargantuan and integrated seller of marijuana and alcohol. Its business is currently being held back by inefficiency, as well as by regulations.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8130. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.