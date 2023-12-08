The Volatility of PVH Corp’s (PVH) Stock: A 8.77% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, PVH stock has gone up by 8.77%, with a monthly gain of 38.62% and a quarterly surge of 33.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for PVH Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.58% for PVH’s stock, with a 29.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVH is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PVH is $110.31, which is $0.14 above the current price. The public float for PVH is 60.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on December 08, 2023 was 880.38K shares.

PVH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has surged by 1.92 when compared to previous closing price of 104.36, but the company has seen a 8.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Continuing their streaks of exceeding quarterly earnings expectations, the expansion of these companies should definitely be on investors’ radars.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $111 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PVH Trading at 33.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +37.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.66. In addition, PVH Corp saw 50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 2,077 shares at the price of $103.00 back on Dec 04. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 28,579 shares of PVH Corp, valued at $213,931 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER MARK D, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of PVH Corp, sale 1,126 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that FISCHER MARK D is holding 30,656 shares at $112,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.38. Total debt to assets is 32.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PVH Corp (PVH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.