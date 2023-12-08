The Volatility of Klaviyo Inc’s (KVYO) Stock: A -3.00% Ratio for the Week

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for KVYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for KVYO’s stock, with a -5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KVYO is $38.58, which is $9.84 above than the current price. The public float for KVYO is 25.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume of KVYO on December 08, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

KVYO) stock’s latest price update

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO)’s stock price has dropped by -5.58 in relation to previous closing price of 30.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Technology reported 2023-11-27 that Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss his insights on Black Friday and Cyber Monday becoming global holidays, and why he is seeing consumers largely buying from the brands they love. He speaks on “Bloomberg Technology.

KVYO Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO fell by -3.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.54. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw -12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 1,770,318 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Oct 23. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $50,138,592 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 637,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 26,720 shares at $18,042,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -10.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.58.

Based on Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), the company’s capital structure generated 12.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 55.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.