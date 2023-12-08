The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Blue Water Biotech Inc’s (BWV) Stock

In the past week, BWV stock has gone up by 2.33%, with a monthly decline of -33.83% and a quarterly plunge of -64.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.04% for Blue Water Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.93% for BWV’s stock, with a -70.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BWV is at 3.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWV is $9.00, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for BWV is 13.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BWV on December 08, 2023 was 119.95K shares.

BWV) stock’s latest price update

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has dropped by -9.07 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

BWV Trading at -33.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -30.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2938. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -77.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -101.63, with -62.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.