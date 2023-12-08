The -66.61% Simple Moving Average of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (HEPA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA) has gone down by -4.97% for the week, with a -15.00% drop in the past month and a -52.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.71% for HEPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for HEPA’s stock, with a -66.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HEPA is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEPA is $26.00, which is $22.94 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 4.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume for HEPA on December 08, 2023 was 52.76K shares.

The stock price of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) has dropped by -5.56 compared to previous close of 3.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that EDISON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), fibrotic diseases, hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, today announced that it will present at the 7th Obesity & NASH Drug Development Summit taking place November 27 – 29, 2023 in Boston.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HEPA Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -49.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEPA starting from Wijngaard Peter, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wijngaard Peter now owns 9,501 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,625 using the latest closing price.

Wijngaard Peter, the Director of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Wijngaard Peter is holding 7,001 shares at $7,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

The total capital return value is set at -60.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.06. Equity return is now at value -118.48, with -94.36 for asset returns.

Based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.