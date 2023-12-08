The -25.32% Simple Moving Average of Digi International, Inc.’s (DGII) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, DGII stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly decline of -1.89% and a quarterly plunge of -24.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Digi International, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for DGII stock, with a simple moving average of -25.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Right Now?

Digi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digi International, Inc. (DGII) by analysts is $36.14, which is $12.3 above the current market price. The public float for DGII is 34.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of DGII was 267.83K shares.

DGII) stock’s latest price update

Digi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 24.12. However, the company has seen a 1.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jamie Loch – Chief Financial Officer Ron Konezny – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Tommy Moll – Stephens Mike Walkley – Canaccord Genuity Scott Searle – ROTH MKM Robert Aguanno – Piper Sandler Anthony Stoss – Craig-Hallum Greg Mesniaeff – Westpark Capital Operator Good day. And welcome to the Digi International Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $34 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DGII Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Digi International, Inc. saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Schneider Terrence G., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.47 back on Aug 31. After this action, Schneider Terrence G. now owns 332,587 shares of Digi International, Inc., valued at $418,315 using the latest closing price.

Sampsell David H., the VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC. of Digi International, Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $30.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Sampsell David H. is holding 71,412 shares at $168,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.26 for the present operating margin

+51.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International, Inc. stands at +5.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return is now at value 4.75, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Digi International, Inc. (DGII), the company’s capital structure generated 40.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.01. Total debt to assets is 26.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digi International, Inc. (DGII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.