The 20.44% Simple Moving Average of Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a 1.55% increase in the past week, with a 3.15% gain in the past month, and a 7.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for META’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 29.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $378.86, which is $49.0 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of META on December 08, 2023 was 19.52M shares.
META) stock’s latest price update
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 326.59, however, the company has experienced a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that When investors and economic historians look back at 2023, they will remember one important trend. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has transformed entire industries, setting the economy toward an exciting, albeit sometimes unpredictable, new future.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.
META Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.22. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 174.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 28,009 shares at the price of $319.25 back on Dec 06. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $8,941,765 using the latest closing price.
Zuckerberg Mark, the COB and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 28,009 shares at $318.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Zuckerberg Mark is holding 0 shares at $8,909,456 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +28.78 for the present operating margin
- +79.63 for the gross margin
The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.