The -13.88% Decline of Immatics N.V’s (IMTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Immatics N.V (IMTX) has gone up by 3.96% for the week, with a -7.64% drop in the past month and a -24.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.20% for IMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for IMTX’s stock, with a -6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Immatics N.V (IMTX) by analysts is $18.05, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for IMTX is 50.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of IMTX was 475.11K shares.

IMTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) has surged by 1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 9.07, but the company has seen a 3.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Immatics (IMTX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

IMTX Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.87. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.