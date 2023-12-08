The -13.88% Decline of Boyd Gaming Corp.’s (BYD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BYD stock has gone down by -0.03%, with a monthly gain of 2.38% and a quarterly plunge of -8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Boyd Gaming Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for BYD’s stock, with a -8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) is 8.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYD is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) is $75.33, which is $16.3 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 69.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On December 08, 2023, BYD’s average trading volume was 883.76K shares.

BYD) stock’s latest price update

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 59.08. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that November through January are broadly considered to be peak holiday season. These three months are characterized by increased retail spending, travel and tourism, and splurges on luxuries.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYD Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.81. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corp. saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $65.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 9,670,064 shares of Boyd Gaming Corp., valued at $647,029 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM S, the Chair Emeritus of Boyd Gaming Corp., sale 40,207 shares at $65.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BOYD WILLIAM S is holding 9,680,003 shares at $2,634,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corp. stands at +17.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 42.31, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 244.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 59.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.