Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has decreased by -0.50 when compared to last closing price of 76.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 16.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXT is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $87.71, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 194.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 08, 2023, TXT’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT’s stock has seen a -0.53% decrease for the week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month and a 0.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for Textron Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for TXT’s stock, with a 6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.89. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 9,353 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 4,517 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $702,448 using the latest closing price.

CLARK R KERRY, the Director of Textron Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that CLARK R KERRY is holding 13,870 shares at $376,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Textron Inc. (TXT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.