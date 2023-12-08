Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a 10.95% gain in the past month, and a 13.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for TXRH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) is $113.00, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXRH on December 08, 2023 was 916.25K shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 114.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Bailen – Head, IR Jerry Morgan – CEO Chris Monroe – CFO Conference Call Participants Chris Carril – RBC Capital Markets Andy Barish – Jefferies Gregory Francfort – Guggenheim Jeff Farmer – Gordon Haskett Chris O’Cull – Stifel Andrew Strelzik – BMO Capital Markets Joshua Long – Stephens Sara Senatore – Bank of America Dennis Geiger – UBS Brian Harbor – Morgan Stanley Brian Vaccaro – Raymond James Jon Tower – Citi Drew North – Baird Jim Sanderson – Northcoast Research Lauren Silberman – Deutsche Bank Jake Bartlett – Truist Operator Good evening and welcome to the Texas Roadhouse Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $110 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.03. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Morgan Gerald L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $115.26 back on Dec 04. After this action, Morgan Gerald L. now owns 84,824 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $576,300 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $112.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 89,824 shares at $562,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.09, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.