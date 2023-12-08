Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 58.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Industrial REITs have been battered by high interest rates and oversupply concerns. Their space remains in demand, and that demand could continue rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) Right Now?

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) is $64.64, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for TRNO is 83.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRNO on December 08, 2023 was 591.08K shares.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO’s stock has seen a 3.19% increase for the week, with a 8.21% rise in the past month and a -3.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for Terreno Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for TRNO’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRNO Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.39. In addition, Terreno Realty Corp saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from COKE MICHAEL A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $59.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, COKE MICHAEL A now owns 395,988 shares of Terreno Realty Corp, valued at $596,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corp stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 6.22, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.