Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a 7.31% gain in the past month, and a -7.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for TENB’s stock, with a -4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TENB is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TENB is $50.33, which is $9.52 above the current price. The public float for TENB is 114.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on December 08, 2023 was 841.37K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 41.32. However, the company has seen a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.93. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw 6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Thurmond Mark C., who sale 951 shares at the price of $42.06 back on Nov 28. After this action, Thurmond Mark C. now owns 44,373 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $39,999 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 5,673 shares at $40.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 291,532 shares at $227,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.