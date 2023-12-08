Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.56 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a -7.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

Is It Worth Investing in Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) is $4.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for TBIO is 8.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBIO on December 08, 2023 was 228.32K shares.

TBIO’s Market Performance

TBIO stock saw a decrease of -7.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -68.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.86% for Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.96% for TBIO’s stock, with a -75.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBIO Trading at -46.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -49.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4262. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc saw -67.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc, valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc, sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.44 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesis Bio Inc stands at -176.68. The total capital return value is set at -52.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.84. Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -39.52 for asset returns.

Based on Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.51. Total debt to assets is 26.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.