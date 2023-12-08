Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Undeniably, the concept of growth penny stocks represent one of the hottest topics on Wall Street. And this interest goes well beyond the meme-stock phenomenon that characterized much of the market action during the post-pandemic period.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNCR is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SNCR is $2.65, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for SNCR is 86.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SNCR on December 08, 2023 was 315.78K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR’s stock has seen a -11.45% decrease for the week, with a 10.24% rise in the past month and a -52.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.12% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for SNCR’s stock, with a -44.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5160. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc saw -22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Harris Laurie, who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Nov 16. After this action, Harris Laurie now owns 302,843 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, valued at $9,860 using the latest closing price.

Harris Laurie, the Director of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, purchase 7,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Harris Laurie is holding 17,000 shares at $4,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -29.61, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.