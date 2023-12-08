Sunrun Inc (RUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 13.87. However, the company has seen a -5.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Building a diverse portfolio in clean energy can be done with an ETF, but owning a high-quality basket of individual stocks offers more control for investors. The best place to start is with the industry leaders in manufacturing, installation, and asset ownership.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc (RUN) is $20.06, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 211.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on December 08, 2023 was 12.38M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stock saw an increase of -5.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.31% and a quarterly increase of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.54% for Sunrun Inc (RUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.83% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +38.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 2,762 shares at the price of $14.77 back on Dec 06. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 403,402 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $40,786 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,313 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,250,739 shares at $34,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.