Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR): A Technical Analysis

Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is $5.00, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for STRR is 10.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRR on December 08, 2023 was 57.93K shares.

STRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) has dropped by -4.27 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Rick Coleman – CEO & Director Dave Noble – CFO Jeff Eberwein – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neill – Litchfield Hills Research Justin Smith – Maxim Group Devon Xu – North First Capital Management Operator Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Star Equity Holdings, Inc’s third quarter 2023 results conference call. Please be advised the discussions on today’s call may include forward-looking statements such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

STRR’s Market Performance

Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) has seen a 0.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.73% gain in the past month and a 3.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for STRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.18% for STRR’s stock, with a 16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRR Trading at 15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0364. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc saw 31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Star Equity Fund, LP, who purchase 738 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 06. After this action, Star Equity Fund, LP now owns 1,673,171 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc, valued at $204 using the latest closing price.

Star Equity Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Star Equity Holdings Inc, purchase 27,024 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Star Equity Fund, LP is holding 1,672,433 shares at $8,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc stands at -4.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.97. Total debt to assets is 23.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.