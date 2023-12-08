Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPB is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPB is $83.25, which is $10.11 above the current price. The public float for SPB is 34.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPB on December 08, 2023 was 649.23K shares.

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has increased by 1.94 when compared to last closing price of 71.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) looks poised for the long-term on promising growth initiatives and efficient cost management amid a tough macro environment.

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has experienced a 5.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month, and a -10.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for SPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for SPB’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.26. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $67.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Maura David M now owns 764,391 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $1,340,600 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Maura David M is holding 744,391 shares at $1,328,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -8.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value -12.37, with -4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.99. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.