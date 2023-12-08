Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SCCO stock has gone down by -0.36%, with a monthly gain of 0.53% and a quarterly plunge of -8.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 19.22x. The 36-month beta value for SCCO is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SCCO is $64.91, which is -$6.76 below than the current price. The public float for SCCO is 85.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on December 08, 2023 was 954.37K shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.56relation to previous closing price of 71.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-07 that Josh Brown, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO, and Bill Baruch, Blue Line Capital Founder, join CNBC’s “Halftime Report” to discuss their latest trades in the housing and commodities market.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.08. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.