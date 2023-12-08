Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.24 in comparison to its previous close of 8.98, however, the company has experienced a 18.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Sohu.com (SOHU) reports a top-line decline year over year, owing to net sales decline across all verticals. However, growth in the average monthly active user accounts for PC games is a tailwind.

Is It Worth Investing in Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) is $13.37, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for SOHU is 33.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOHU on December 08, 2023 was 63.79K shares.

SOHU’s Market Performance

The stock of Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has seen a 18.95% increase in the past week, with a 13.17% rise in the past month, and a -2.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for SOHU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for SOHU’s stock, with a -16.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOHU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SOHU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOHU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SOHU Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHU rose by +18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR saw -30.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+73.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sohu.com Ltd. ADR stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -5.56, with -3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.