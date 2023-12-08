Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) has decreased by -2.46 when compared to last closing price of 14.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that 2Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Maxwell – General Counsel Mark Smith – President and Chief Executive Officer Deana McPherson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Smith – Lake Street Capital Ryan Sigdahl – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) is above average at 17.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) is $15.17, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for SWBI is 45.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWBI on December 08, 2023 was 531.62K shares.

SWBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a 19.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for SWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for SWBI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWBI Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc saw 59.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from SCOTT ROBERT L, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $13.96 back on Nov 20. After this action, SCOTT ROBERT L now owns 79,569 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, valued at $27,920 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT ROBERT L, the Director of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that SCOTT ROBERT L is holding 81,569 shares at $28,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.59 for the present operating margin

+31.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 9.89, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 11.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.