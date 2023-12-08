Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, SNN stock has gone up by 0.35%, with a monthly gain of 7.87% and a quarterly plunge of -1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for SNN’s stock, with a -7.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) is above average at 51.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) is $32.01, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNN on December 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 25.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Smith & Nephew (SNN) will pay an initial cash consideration of $180 million at closure, with an additional $150 million based on financial performance to acquire CartiHeal.

SNN Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.