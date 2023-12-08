SMART Global Holdings Inc’s (SGH) Stock: A 7.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has gone up by 5.22% for the week, with a 12.66% rise in the past month and a -27.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for SGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for SGH’s stock, with a -14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGH is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SGH is $26.17, which is $8.64 above the current price. The public float for SGH is 49.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on December 08, 2023 was 794.54K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has plunge by 3.12relation to previous closing price of 17.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Smart Global fell far short of revenue and earnings expectations with its latest quarter. The company cited “a challenging global economic environment” while selling an 81% interest in its Smart Brazil operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw 17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Clark Joseph Gates, who sale 2,519 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Clark Joseph Gates now owns 100,938 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $37,785 using the latest closing price.

Rizvi Ken, the SVP and CFO of SMART Global Holdings Inc, purchase 1,800 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Rizvi Ken is holding 165,883 shares at $24,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at +0.55. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 385.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.39. Total debt to assets is 56.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.