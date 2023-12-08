Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.69 in relation to its previous close of 111.33. However, the company has experienced a 11.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Semiconductor stocks still have a lot of gas left in the tank. The valuations of these companies are buoyed by an estimated chip shortage, as well as the Western world’s diversification from the main foundries located in Taiwan, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM ).

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) is 64.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) is $107.71, which is -$9.96 below the current market price. The public float for SLAB is 31.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On December 08, 2023, SLAB’s average trading volume was 471.54K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB’s stock has seen a 11.67% increase for the week, with a 25.46% rise in the past month and a -6.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Silicon Laboratories Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.37% for SLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

SLAB Trading at 13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +24.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.16. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Johnson Robert Matthew, who sale 3,679 shares at the price of $108.22 back on Dec 04. After this action, Johnson Robert Matthew now owns 31,050 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc, valued at $398,141 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Robert Matthew, the President & CEO of Silicon Laboratories Inc, sale 3,534 shares at $115.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Johnson Robert Matthew is holding 34,729 shares at $407,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.