Should You Invest in Service Corp. International (SCI) Now?

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCI is $71.40, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 144.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for SCI on December 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

SCI stock's latest price update

The stock price of Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 65.20, but the company has seen a 6.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Service Corporation International shares fell from their all-time high due to macroeconomic pressures. SCI has a very strong history of delivering growth and above-market shareholder returns. The company has multiple growth drivers including demographics and strategic M&A.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI’s stock has risen by 6.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.41% and a quarterly rise of 6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Service Corp. International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for SCI’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCI Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, Service Corp. International saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Nash Elisabeth G., who sale 53,084 shares at the price of $61.39 back on Nov 30. After this action, Nash Elisabeth G. now owns 108,416 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $3,258,933 using the latest closing price.

Nash Elisabeth G., the Sr. V.P. Operations Services of Service Corp. International, sale 10,416 shares at $61.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Nash Elisabeth G. is holding 108,416 shares at $638,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corp. International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corp. International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Corp. International (SCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.