Should You Invest in Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Now?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 272.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLTR is at 2.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLTR is $16.03, which is -$1.62 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and currently, shorts hold a 8.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTR on December 08, 2023 was 61.03M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has increased by 2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 17.22. However, the company has seen a -12.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-08 that With the big data analytics software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) going through a rough time these past weeks amid concerns over its upcoming contract renewal with the United States Army, experts are on the fence regarding the price of its stock in the next 12 months.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has fallen by -12.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.54% and a quarterly rise of 11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Palantir Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 174.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Cohen Stephen Andrew, who sale 156,100 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Dec 04. After this action, Cohen Stephen Andrew now owns 592 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $2,983,555 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Stephen Andrew sale 500,000 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Cohen Stephen Andrew is holding 592 shares at $10,009,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.