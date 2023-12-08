Should You Invest in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Now?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HALO is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HALO is $50.30, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for HALO is 130.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.33% of that float. The average trading volume for HALO on December 08, 2023 was 905.29K shares.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 39.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

HALO’s Market Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has seen a 3.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.48% gain in the past month and a 4.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $61 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HALO Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.37. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from LaBarre Michael J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Nov 15. After this action, LaBarre Michael J. now owns 151,911 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $397,880 using the latest closing price.

LaBarre Michael J., the SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $39.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that LaBarre Michael J. is holding 151,911 shares at $390,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.27. Equity return is now at value 146.69, with 13.52 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 887.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.87. Total debt to assets is 81.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 879.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.