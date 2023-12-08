Should You Invest in Entegris Inc (ENTG) Now?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENTG is $108.20, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.81% of that float. The average trading volume for ENTG on December 08, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has increased by 1.13 when compared to last closing price of 105.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery industry participants like Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Veeco Instruments (VECO) are benefiting from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.23% and a quarterly rise of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Entegris Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for ENTG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.02% for the last 200 days.

ENTG Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.64. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 61.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Colella Joseph, who sale 2,604 shares at the price of $102.86 back on Nov 24. After this action, Colella Joseph now owns 28,626 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $267,847 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc, sale 1,918 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 13,670 shares at $182,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.