Should You Invest in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BPMC is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BPMC is $79.50, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for BPMC is 59.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume for BPMC on December 08, 2023 was 673.36K shares.

BPMC) stock’s latest price update

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 72.42. However, the company has seen a 5.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Blueprint (BPMC) climbs 26% on better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results, driven by increased Ayvakit sales following the drug’s label expansion in the United States.

BPMC’s Market Performance

BPMC’s stock has risen by 5.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.71% and a quarterly rise of 38.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Blueprint Medicines Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.56% for BPMC stock, with a simple moving average of 38.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $85 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at 28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.86. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corp saw 68.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Murray Christopher K., who sale 600 shares at the price of $71.43 back on Dec 04. After this action, Murray Christopher K. now owns 24,495 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp, valued at $42,858 using the latest closing price.

Albers Jeffrey W., the Director of Blueprint Medicines Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $70.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Albers Jeffrey W. is holding 176,050 shares at $352,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.44 for the present operating margin

+77.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corp stands at -273.24. The total capital return value is set at -47.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30. Equity return is now at value -131.62, with -43.27 for asset returns.

Based on Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), the company’s capital structure generated 130.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.