Should You Invest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AESI is $24.80, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for AESI is 31.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume for AESI on December 08, 2023 was 583.18K shares.

AESI) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 17.12. However, the company has seen a -1.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that AESI, EQH and TMO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 6, 2023.

AESI’s Market Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.81% decline in the past month and a -27.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for AESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for AESI’s stock, with a -10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AESI Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -1.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from Schmidt Richard W, who sale 351,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Schmidt Richard W now owns 1,307,306 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $5,991,570 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Richard W, the Member of 10% Owner Group of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., sale 8,640 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Schmidt Richard W is holding 1,658,306 shares at $179,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.