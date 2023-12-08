Should You Invest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALNY is $224.28, which is $47.02 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 124.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ALNY on December 08, 2023 was 684.06K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.28 in relation to its previous close of 175.02. However, the company has experienced a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-06 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will webcast its upcoming virtual R&D Day event on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event. About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA inter.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY’s stock has risen by 5.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.15% and a quarterly drop of -11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for ALNY’s stock, with a -5.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALNY Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.98. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -25.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -1500.66, with -13.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.