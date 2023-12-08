ServiceNow Inc’s (NOW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a 12.02% rise in the past month and a 14.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.71% for NOW’s stock, with a 27.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOW is $661.24, which is -$29.77 below the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for NOW on December 08, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.21relation to previous closing price of 686.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that We have narrowed our search to five technology behemoth that have strong potential for 2024. These are: NVDA,INTC, AVGO, SNPS, NOW.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $666.23. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 77.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 135 shares at the price of $682.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 10,744 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $92,070 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc, sale 752 shares at $672.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 1,795 shares at $505,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.