Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 23.67. However, the company has seen a 3.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Schneider’s (SNDR) board decreases its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2023 in the range of $1.40-$1.45 (prior view: $1.75 – $1.90).

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) is 13.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) is $26.57, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for SNDR is 55.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On December 08, 2023, SNDR’s average trading volume was 582.71K shares.

SNDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has seen a 3.34% increase in the past week, with a 7.69% rise in the past month, and a -14.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SNDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for SNDR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.84% for the last 200 days.

SNDR Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, Schneider National Inc saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Reich Robert M JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reich Robert M JR now owns 93,645 shares of Schneider National Inc, valued at $177,840 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 124,497 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc stands at +6.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.32. Equity return is now at value 11.28, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.