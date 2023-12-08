Rumble Inc (RUM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rumble Inc (RUM) is $6.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 63.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUM on December 08, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 4.59. However, the company has seen a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Rumble Inc. user metrics remain tepid, leading to new lows for the online video sharing service. The company’s massive spending on content creators has not resulted in significantly higher usage or revenues. Rumble is forecasting a path to break even in 2025, but the stock remains risky due to high cash burn and the inability to monetize users effectively.

RUM’s Market Performance

Rumble Inc (RUM) has seen a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.08% decline in the past month and a -36.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for RUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.19% for RUM stock, with a simple moving average of -40.55% for the last 200 days.

RUM Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Rumble Inc saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUM starting from Milnes Ryan, who sale 1,100,000 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Nov 27. After this action, Milnes Ryan now owns 36,491 shares of Rumble Inc, valued at $5,115,990 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc stands at -28.96. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value -28.68, with -24.78 for asset returns.

Based on Rumble Inc (RUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rumble Inc (RUM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.