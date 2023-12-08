Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HOOD stock has gone up by 23.50%, with a monthly gain of 37.60% and a quarterly surge of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Robinhood Markets Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.16% for HOOD’s stock, with a 16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HOOD is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOOD is $11.85, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 456.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume for HOOD on December 08, 2023 was 8.96M shares.

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 11.48, but the company has seen a 23.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that This has been a spectacular year for the stock market. Historical data suggests 2024 will also bring gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +47.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +25.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 41.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.30 back on Dec 05. After this action, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr now owns 698,369 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $128,726 using the latest closing price.

Bhatt Baiju, the Chief Creative Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 106,319 shares at $8.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Bhatt Baiju is holding 296,105 shares at $883,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.