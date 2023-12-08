Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has jumped by 5.48 compared to previous close of 14.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is 4.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIOT is $18.60, which is $2.91 above the current price. The public float for RIOT is 196.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIOT on December 08, 2023 was 22.55M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has seen a 13.98% increase for the week, with a 52.68% rise in the past month and a 54.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.09% for RIOT’s stock, with a 38.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIOT Trading at 46.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +56.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 362.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 51,165 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 27,860 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $628,306 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 26,000 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 13,441 shares at $498,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.