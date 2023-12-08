Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is $4.25, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 171.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIGL on December 08, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

RIGL stock's latest price update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has increased by 4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that RIGL’s net loss continues to narrow, down to $5.7M in Q3’23. RIGL’s patent infringement suit with Annora Pharma is in play, but I don’t expect a near-term issue on Tavalisse market exclusivity, because the case will take time to play out. A return to stronger growth for Rezlidhia seems likely in subsequent quarters, which provides a near-term catalyst.

RIGL’s Market Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.96% rise in the past month, and a 4.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.73% for RIGL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIGL Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9647. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals stands at -48.71. The total capital return value is set at -122.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.47. Equity return is now at value -699.05, with -21.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.