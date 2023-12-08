Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.26 in comparison to its previous close of 6.20, however, the company has experienced a 5.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2021-07-29 that POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $2.6 million ($0.24 per basic and $0.23 per diluted share), which was $1.2 million, or 90.3%, more than the comparable prior year period, and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $5.9 million ($0.55 per basic and $0.54 per diluted share), which was $3.5 million, or 142.9%, greater than the same period last year.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB) is above average at 16.96x. The 36-month beta value for RBKB is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RBKB is 4.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of RBKB on December 08, 2023 was 4.84K shares.

RBKB’s Market Performance

RBKB stock saw an increase of 5.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.06% and a quarterly increase of -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for RBKB’s stock, with a -10.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RBKB Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBKB rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBKB starting from Bloom Jamie J., who sale 600 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Dec 06. After this action, Bloom Jamie J. now owns 35 shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc, valued at $3,750 using the latest closing price.

Bloom Jamie J., the Chief Operating Officer of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc, sale 2,234 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Bloom Jamie J. is holding 635 shares at $14,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc stands at +12.83. The total capital return value is set at 5.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 0.33 for asset returns.

Based on Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB), the company’s capital structure generated 64.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.22. Total debt to assets is 5.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.