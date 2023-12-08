Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, QSR stock has gone up by 2.32%, with a monthly gain of 6.36% and a quarterly surge of 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Restaurant Brands International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for QSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) by analysts is $78.76, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 307.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.63M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 73.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that For investors gearing up for retirement, pursuing the right balance in one’s portfolio often leads to dividend stocks for retirement. These gems efficiently balance stability with a sprinkle of innovation, offering a robust income stream.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $85 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.78. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from DOYLE J PATRICK, who sale 40,783 shares at the price of $69.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, DOYLE J PATRICK now owns 62,503 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $2,853,570 using the latest closing price.

Dunnigan Matthew, the CFO of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $73.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Dunnigan Matthew is holding 39,391 shares at $3,294,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.