ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that After beating quarterly earnings estimates on Monday, here are three stocks to consider as these companies look poised to take market share in their respective industries.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RNW is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RNW is $705.75, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 147.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for RNW on December 08, 2023 was 646.45K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

The stock of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has seen a 6.68% increase in the past week, with a 15.66% rise in the past month, and a 21.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for RNW’s stock, with a 22.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $8 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNW Trading at 19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw 24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.88. Equity return is now at value 2.53, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), the company’s capital structure generated 502.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.39. Total debt to assets is 66.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 442.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.