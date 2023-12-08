Regis Corp. (RGS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGS is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGS is $40.00, which is $31.3 above the current price. The public float for RGS is 2.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGS on December 08, 2023 was 15.43K shares.

Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS)'s stock price has soared by 24.29 in relation to previous closing price of 7.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGS’s Market Performance

Regis Corp. (RGS) has experienced a 26.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.44% drop in the past month, and a -56.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.99% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.12% for RGS’s stock, with a -54.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.45%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +26.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -64.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. The total capital return value is set at 1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.29. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regis Corp. (RGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.