reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.75x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for AIRE is 5.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRE on December 08, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.84 in comparison to its previous close of 3.51, however, the company has experienced a -4.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today.

AIRE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.84% for AIRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.00% for AIRE’s stock, with a -87.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIRE Trading at -87.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -47.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -4.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -99.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.