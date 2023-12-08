Real-Time Update: Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a 18.12% increase in the past week, with a 28.35% gain in the past month, and a -33.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for SWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.37% for SWIN’s stock, with a 20.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIN on December 08, 2023 was 792.60K shares.

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.99 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.

SWIN Trading at 30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN rose by +18.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -46.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.