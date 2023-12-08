RB Global Inc (RBA): A Technical Analysis

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RB Global Inc (RBA) is $71.86, which is $8.76 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 181.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on December 08, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

The stock price of RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has dropped by -0.85 compared to previous close of 63.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Fiserv (FI) or RB Global (RBA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA’s stock has fallen by -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.47% and a quarterly drop of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for RB Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for RBA’s stock, with a 5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.66. In addition, RB Global Inc saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $64.84 back on Dec 04. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 23,140 shares of RB Global Inc, valued at $243,150 using the latest closing price.

Watt Darren Jeffrey, the Chief Legal Officer of RB Global Inc, sale 1,094 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Watt Darren Jeffrey is holding 14,880 shares at $72,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 5.05, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RB Global Inc (RBA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.