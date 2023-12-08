Radnet Inc (RDNT) Stock Observes 23.47% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, RDNT stock has gone up by 8.40%, with a monthly gain of 22.35% and a quarterly surge of 19.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Radnet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for RDNT’s stock, with a 23.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) Right Now?

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3026.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDNT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDNT is $39.80, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for RDNT is 59.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDNT on December 08, 2023 was 486.55K shares.

RDNT) stock’s latest price update

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 36.48. However, the company has experienced a 8.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of RDNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDNT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RDNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDNT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDNT Trading at 20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDNT rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.67. In addition, Radnet Inc saw 91.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDNT starting from Murdock Michael N, who sale 10,115 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Dec 05. After this action, Murdock Michael N now owns 68,432 shares of Radnet Inc, valued at $354,227 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Christine Nayoma, the Director of Radnet Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $32.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Gordon Christine Nayoma is holding 10,385 shares at $97,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radnet Inc stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.64. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Radnet Inc (RDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 454.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.97. Total debt to assets is 57.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radnet Inc (RDNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.