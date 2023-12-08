Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) is $38.71, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 56.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTWO on December 08, 2023 was 545.78K shares.

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 37.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Yankovich – Investor Relations Matt Flake – CEO and Director Jonathan Price – EVP of Emerging Business, Corporate & Business Development David Mehok – CFO and Principal Accounting Officer Kirk Coleman – Chief Strategy Officer Alex Sklar – Raymond James Matt VanVliet – BTIG Parker Lane – Stifel Matt f Roswell – RBC Andrew Schmidt – Citi Global Markets Operator Good afternoon. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today.

QTWO’s Market Performance

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has seen a 6.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.35% gain in the past month and a 12.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for QTWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.70% for the last 200 days.

QTWO Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.73. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc saw 40.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Mehok David J, who sale 400 shares at the price of $36.53 back on Nov 30. After this action, Mehok David J now owns 165,632 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc, valued at $14,612 using the latest closing price.

Mehok David J, the Chief Financial Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc, sale 400 shares at $36.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Mehok David J is holding 166,032 shares at $14,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc stands at -19.27. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.